Japan to Convene Ordinary Diet Session on Jan. 26

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government and ruling bloc plan to convene this year's ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, on Jan. 26, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The regular session will run for 150 days until June 23.

High on the agenda will be political reform following a funds scandal involving the ruling Liberal Democratic Party as well as economic measures and recovery from the deadly New Year's Day earthquake in central Japan's Noto Peninsula.

The government plans to modify its fiscal 2024 budget plan to double reserves to 1 trillion yen to promote reconstruction from the earthquake. The modified budget plan will be submitted to the Diet during the ordinary session.

Other bills to be submitted include one to strengthen the country's food security and another to ease regulations on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp.

