LDP's Political Reform Task Force to Hold 1st Meeting Thursday

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party will hold the first meeting of a political reform task force on Thursday, in the wake of a high-profile political funds scandal involving LDP factions.

The task force will aim to compile an interim report this month. Close attention will be paid to whether it can set out drastic measures, such as toughening penalties under the political funds control law.

"People's trust in politics must be restored by all means," Prime Minister and LDP President Fumio Kishida, who heads the task force, said at a meeting of the LDP's General Council on Wednesday. Kishida said that he will give top priority to reforming party governance.

Two LDP factions, including the largest one formerly led by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, are suspected of failing to report some fundraising party revenues. The Abe faction allegedly used the unreported money as slush funds.

Kishida appointed many LDP bigwigs to senior roles in the 38-member task force, such as former prime ministers Taro Aso and Yoshihide Suga as top advisers and Secretary-General Toshimitsu Motegi as executive acting chief.

