Japan, Swedish Foreign Heads Vow to Deepen Ties

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and her Swedish counterpart, Tobias Billstroem, agreed to deepen relations between their countries in their meeting held in Stockholm on Wednesday.

Kamikawa explained Japan's Nordic Diplomacy Initiative to strengthen Tokyo's relations with Northern European countries in maritime, security and other affairs.

Japan aims to beef up its cooperation with Nordic countries sharing common values, Kamikawa said. She also expressed support for Sweden's accession NATO.

Billstroem said Sweden wants to further strengthen its favorable bilateral relations with Japan in various fields.

They also discussed support for Ukraine, which is fighting Russia's invasion, and the tense situation in the Middle East.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]