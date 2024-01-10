Japan to Double FY 2024 Reserve Funds to 1 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to double reserve funds in its budget for fiscal 2024 to 1 trillion yen, to promote reconstruction from the powerful earthquake that hit central Japan on New Year's Day, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The government will increase the amount of new bond issuance for the year that starts in April to cover the cost, the people said.

The government plans to adopt a modified fiscal 2024 budget plan that includes the additions on Tuesday and submit it to parliament during the next session expected to be convened on Jan. 26.

Reserve funds are included in a state budget without specifying how they will be used in case of unexpected contingencies such as natural disasters and economic crises.

On Tuesday, the government decided to use 4,737.9 million yen from reserve funds under its fiscal 2023 budget to send relief supplies to areas affected by the earthquake.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]