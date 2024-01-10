Japan, Tokyo Govts Challenge Ruling over Machinery Export Probe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese and Tokyo metropolitan governments challenged Wednesday a district court ruling that recognized the illegality of law enforcement's investigations into a case against spray dryer maker Ohkawara Kakohki Co.

The national and Tokyo governments filed an appeal with Tokyo High Court against the Dec. 27, 2023, Tokyo District Court ruling, which determined that the arrests of three people in the case by the Public Security Bureau of Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department lacked reasonable grounds.

On the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office's indictments of the three, the ruling said that full-fledged investigations needed for the prosecution had not been carried out.

The district court ordered the metropolitan and Japanese governments to pay a total of 160 million yen in damages to plaintiffs, including Masaaki Ohkawara, 74, president of the company based in Yokohama, south of Tokyo.

Ohkawara Kakohki also filed an appeal against the ruling.

