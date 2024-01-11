Japan NRA Seeks Probe into Quake Damage to Shika N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nuclear Regulation Authority has ordered its secretariat to thoroughly investigate the cause of damage to a nuclear power plant from the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the Noto Peninsula on Jan. 1.

The regulatory watchdog gave the order at a regular meeting Wednesday.

According to Hokuriku Electric Power Co., the quake measured upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale in the basement of the No. 1 reactor building at its Shika nuclear plant in Ishikawa Prefecture, central Japan.

The temblor caused oil to leak from two transformers. In addition, the company became unable to measure radiation levels at up to 18 of its 116 monitoring posts in areas around the plant.

Both of the plant's two reactors have been idled since 2011, the company said, adding that the quake did not cause any radiation leaks to the outside or leave any impact on the operations to cool nuclear fuel in spent fuel pools.

