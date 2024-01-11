Gastric Endoscopy Finds No Abnormality in Japanese Crown Princess

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--A gastric endoscopy has detected no abnormality in Japanese Crown Princess Kiko, the Imperial Household Agency said.

The Crown Princess, 57, underwent the endoscopic examination at a hospital in Tokyo on Wednesday, as she has not been feeling well since late last month and it is difficult for her to eat normal meals, the agency said the same day.

The endoscopic examination found no direct cause leading to her symptom, the agency said, adding that a doctor advised the Crown Princess to take a rest.

Crown Princess Kiko has canceled participation in some events since Sunday and is staying calmly at her residence, according to the agency.

Crown Princess Kiko is slated to attend the Ceremony of the Kousho Hajime, or Imperial New Year's Lectures, to be held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Thursday, while paying attention to her condition, officials of the agency said.

