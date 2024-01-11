Japan, Brazil to Cooperate for Successful G-20 Summit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva have agreed to work together for the success of the Group of 20 summit in Brazil set for November.

In their half-hour telephone talks Wednesday, Kishida called for cooperation to maintain and strengthen the international order based on the rule of law and to make a success of the gathering of the G-20 advanced and emerging economies. Brazil holds this year's G-20 presidency.

Lula expressed his hope for Japanese cooperation. He also conveyed his condolences on those who killed in the powerful earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula in central Japan on Jan. 1.

According to the Brazilian presidential office, Kishida and Lula discussed the possibility of concluding a trade pact between Japan and the Mercosur trade bloc in South America, which includes Brazil and Argentina.

Kishida was considering visiting Brazil this month. But the plan was cancelled due to the slush funds scandal at factions of his Liberal Democratic Party.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]