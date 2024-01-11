LDP Must Change to Regain Trust, Kishida Says over Fund Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Thursday underlined the need for the Liberal Democratic Party to reform itself in the wake of the ongoing slush funds scandal involving factions of the ruling party.

"The LDP must change itself to regain public trust and protect Japan's democracy," Kishida, president of the LDP, said at the first meeting of its new headquarters tasked with promoting political reform and compiling measures to prevent money scandals.

In the day's meeting, former Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who does not belong to any LDP faction, and others called on the party to dissolve its factions.

The LDP headquarters is aiming to draw up an interim report by the end of this month.

In the high-profile scandal, LDP factions are suspected of creating slush funds by distributing to member lawmakers parts of fundraising party revenues, with the kickbacks not being recorded in political funds reports.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]