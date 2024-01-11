Japan, S. Korea Biz Leaders Discuss Bilateral Cooperation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japanese and South Korean business leaders Thursday discussed measures to enhance industry cooperation in order to build future-oriented relations between the two East Asian countries.

Participants in the discussions in Tokyo included Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, and Ryu Jin, chairman of the Federation of Korean Industries and South Korean metals and machinery giant Poongsan Group.

Tokura expressed a wish to "expand and evolve the Japan-South Korea relations without missing this great opportunity."

Ryu responded that the Tokyo-Seoul relations are gradually improving after the leaders of the countries made historical decisions.

He proposed cooperation among startups in the two countries, bilateral coordination in fast growing fields and reinforcement of bilateral interactions.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]