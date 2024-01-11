Japan Automaker Unions' Wage Requests to Reflect 3 Pct Inflation

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions at Japanese automakers and auto-related companies will take into account the average 3 pct rise in the country's consumer price index when they set their respective monthly wage requests for this year's "shunto" labor-management negotiations, the umbrella body for such unions said Thursday.

The plan is part of a wage request policy that will be formally adopted by the Confederation of Japan Automobile Workers' Unions, or JAW, at a meeting of its central committee in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Thursday afternoon.

The policy also includes a plan to seek an annual bonus equivalent to at least five months' salary, as well as proposals of work style reform measures, such as the utilization of telework.

At a press conference ahead of the central committee meeting, JAW President Akihiro Kaneko stressed that the auto industry plays a major part in the Japanese manufacturing industry, saying, "We will be a driver of the Japanese economy." He then said that realizing wage hikes that exceed price increases will be a major challenge in the upcoming shunto wage negotiations.

Meanwhile, JAW stopped short of presenting specific request levels for pay-scale hikes for the sixth consecutive year with an aim to narrow wage gaps within the industry, between large and small companies.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]