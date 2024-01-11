Fujitsu Vows to Back Probe into Post Office Scandal in Britain

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese technology giant Fujitsu Ltd. said in a statement Wednesday that it will give full support to the British parliament's probe into a case of false theft accusations against numerous post office managers in Britain that resulted from a faulty accounting system supplied by Fujitsu.

According to a public relations official of a British unit of Fujitsu, an executive of the Japanese company will testify in Tuesday's meeting of the Business and Trade Committee of Britain's House of Commons over what has been called the largest miscarriage of justice in British legal history.

Between 1999 and 2015, at least 700 people including post office managers were wrongly convicted on charges including fraud and embezzlement due to discrepancies between cash balances at counters and accounting records at post offices where Fujitsu's Horizon accounting system was installed.

Although the discrepancies were later found to have resulted from a defect in the accounting system, only some of the accused have had their convictions revoked. The case has led to suicide and other problems.

A recently aired television drama that depicted the incident helped put the miscarriage of justice back in the spotlight and bring Fujitsu under renewed fire.

