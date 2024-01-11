Japanese Doctor Pleads Not Guilty over Murder of ALS Patient

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--A 45-year-old Japanese doctor pleaded not guilty Thursday over the murder of an amyotrophic lateral sclerosis patient at her request in the western Japan city of Kyoto in 2019.

While admitting that what is written in the indictment is true, the doctor, Yoshikazu Okubo, said in the first hearing of his lay judge trial at Kyoto District Court that he did the act to "make the patient's wish come true."

The defense argued that recognizing Okubo's act as a crime of killing a person at his or her request violates the constitutional right to pursue happiness.

Okubo also denied that he, in conspiracy with former doctor Naoki Yamamoto, 46, killed Yamamoto's father, Yasushi, 77.

The ruling for Okubo is scheduled to be given March 5.

