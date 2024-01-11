S. Korean Wartime Labor Ruling against Nippon Steel Finalized

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul/Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--South Korea's Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed an appeal by Nippon Steel Corp. against a lower court ruling that ordered the Japanese firm to pay compensation over wartime labor.

The ruling finding the steelmaker liable for compensation was thus finalized.

The damages lawsuit was filed by South Koreans, including bereaved relatives of people who claimed to have been forced to work at a Nippon Steel plant in Japan during World War II.

The Japanese government takes the position that the issue of wartime labor was resolved by the 1965 Japan-South Korea agreement on property and claims.

The current administration of South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol aims to settle the issue by having a government-affiliated foundation pay compensation on behalf of Japanese companies involved.

