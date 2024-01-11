U.N. Members Condemn Russia's Use of N. Korean Weapons

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--U.N. Security Council members including Japan on Wednesday condemned Russia for allegedly using ballistic missiles obtained from North Korea to attack Ukraine since the end of last year.

Besides Japan, the United States, South Korea and others rapped Russia at an emergency council meeting on Ukraine. Russia denied using such missiles, saying that the allegations are based on misinformation.

Prior to the meeting, seven council members plus nonmember Ukraine issued a joint statement condemning Russia and North Korea and urging them to "immediately cease any unlawful arms transfers."

The seven council members included Japan, the United States, Britain, France and South Korea. Arms deals with North Korea are prohibited under Security Council resolutions.

"It is a totally outrageous situation in which the international community is demanding the observance of Security Council resolutions by a permanent member of the Security Council," Kazuyuki Yamazaki, Japanese ambassador to the United Nations, told the meeting.

