Japan's Aging Society to Stunt Growth Unless Productivity Rises: OECD

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's aging population will slow the country's growth unless its productivity is improved, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development warned in a report released Thursday.

In the 2024 OECD Economic Survey of Japan, the Paris-based organization said that the country's post-pandemic recovery, backed by the restoration of supply chains and an increase in foreign tourists, "is moderating against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty."

"Rapid population aging will drag down trend growth unless productivity gathers speed," it said.

Noting that Japan has "relatively few" startups, the OECD said, "Reforms to improve the innovation framework and incentives for startups are key to boost productivity and potential growth, and address aging pressures."

The OECD also voiced concern that the high shares of younger and female workers in nonregular jobs could delay family formation due to lower wages and bleaker career prospects for such jobs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]