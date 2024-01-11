UNSC Urges Houthis to Stop Red Sea Attacks

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 10 (Jiji Press)--The U.N. Security Council on Wednesday adopted a resolution demanding that Yemen's Houthi militants immediately stop attacks on ships in the Red Sea.

The resolution, submitted by Japan and the United States, was adopted by a majority vote of 11 countries, while Russia, China, Algeria and Mozambique abstained.

It "condemns in the strongest terms" repeated Houthi attacks on merchant and commercial ships, demanding that "the Houthis immediately cease all such attacks, which impede global commerce and undermine navigational rights and freedoms as well as regional peace and security."

Kazuyuki Yamazaki, Japanese ambassador to the United Nations, said that "these actions taken by the Houthis cannot be justified."

The resolution also demands the immediate release of the Galaxy Leader car carrier operated by Japan's Nippon Yusen K.K., which was seized by the Houthis in November last year, and its crew members.

