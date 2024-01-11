Japan Designates New Year's Day Quake as Severe Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Thursday designated the massive New Year's Day earthquake in the Noto Peninsula as a disaster of extreme severity in an effort to promote the reconstruction of affected areas.

The designation increases the central government's subsidy rate for big reconstruction projects conducted by local governments, such as those involving roads, ports, schools, elderly and child care facilities and farmland.

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told officials that the government will support quake-hit municipalities to help rebuild people's lives.

The designation also paves the way for more credit guarantees to smaller companies and greater support for fishery operations.

The government also designated the earthquake as a specified emergency disaster to give affected people preferential administrative treatment, such as extending the validity period of driver's licenses and postponing bankruptcy proceedings.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]