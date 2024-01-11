Foreign EV Sales in Japan Top 20,000 Units

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Foreign electric vehicle sales in Japan jumped by some 60 pct in 2023 from a year earlier to 22,890 units, growing for the fifth year in a row and exceeding 20,000 units for the first time, the Japan Automobile Importers Association said Thursday.

Increased model lineups by Chinese maker BYD and others in addition to Tesla have made EVs more attractive to consumers, the association said.

Overall sales of foreign cars grew 2.5 pct to 248,329 units, reflecting the alleviated semiconductor shortage. Still, the share of foreign cars in the Japanese market fell to 8.2 pct from a record high of 9.5 pct a year earlier.

Sales of foreign cars priced at 10 million yen or more climbed 20.4 pct. Sales of those priced between 4 million yen and 10 million yen grew 10.2 pct, while those selling for less than 4 million yen declined 20.1 pct.

By brand, Germany's Mercedes-Benz ranked top for the ninth straight year. Seven brands, including BYD and Porsche, marked record sales.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]