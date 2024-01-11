BOJ Upgrades Economic Views on 2 of 9 Regions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan raised its economic assessments for the Tokai central and Kyushu-Okinawa southern regions, two of the country's nine regions, in a quarterly report released Thursday.

The central bank lowered its assessment on the Kinki western region. The economic views for the remaining six regions were kept intact.

The BOJ said the economy in Tokai "has been recovering moderately," reflecting continued recovery in automobile production due to an easing of chip supply constraints.

The economy in Kyushu-Okinawa "has been recovering steadily" thanks to active capital investment by semiconductor-related firms, the central bank said.

The BOJ said that the economy in Kinki "has seen a slowdown in the pace of its pickup" due to sluggish exports amid slowing overseas economies.

