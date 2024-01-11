China Likely Overtook Japan as No. 1 Car Exporter in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--China's new vehicle exports surged 57.9 pct in 2023 from the previous year to 4.91 million units, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Thursday, making it likely that China overtook Japan as the world's largest auto exporter last year.

Japan's new vehicle exports are believed to have totaled slightly more than four million units in 2023 after 3.99 million in the first 11 months.

China's auto exports were led by new energy vehicles, including EVs, whose exports soared 77.6 pct to 1,203,000 units as BYD and other Chinese automakers have been increasingly looking to expand overseas amid fierce competition at home.

China's exports of gasoline cars to Russia also increased considerably, after Japanese, U.S. and European automakers withdrew from the Russian market following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Demand for EVs is rising rapidly in Europe and Southeast Asia. An official at a Japanese automaker said "Chinese makers are likely to further boost exports on the strength of EVs."

