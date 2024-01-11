213 Confirmed Dead in Central Japan Quake; 37 Still Missing

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The death toll in Ishikawa Prefecture from the 7.6-magnitude earthquake that rocked central Japan on Jan. 1 totaled 213 as of Thursday, while 37 people remain still unaccounted for.

Of the fatalities, 98 were in the city of Suzu, 83 in the city of Wajima, 20 in the town of Anamizu, five in the city of Nanao and four in the town of Noto, according to the prefectural government. Of them, six in Suzu and two in Noto were recognized as cases of death due to indirect causes related to the disaster.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the number of people still unaccounted for stood at 33 in Wajima, three in Suzu and one in Nanao.

Police officers, firefighters and others are continuing search and rescue operations.

