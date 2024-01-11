213 Confirmed Dead in Central Japan Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--The death toll in Ishikawa Prefecture from the magnitude-7.6 earthquake that rocked central Japan on New Year's Day totaled 213 as of Thursday, while 37 people remain unaccounted for, prefectural officials said.

About 23,000 people remain evacuated at stopgap shelters, including about 10,000 in the city of Wajima, which was hit hard by the earthquake. These shelters are overcrowded.

A wide area of the Noto Peninsula, which includes Ishikawa, remains without water supply. Evacuees are facing deteriorating sanitary conditions, and concerns are mounting about a spread of infectious diseases and a rise in deaths from indirect causes related to the earthquake.

The Ishikawa prefectural government has moved 232 people to more comfortable shelters at hotels and inns and is working to have nearby prefectures such as Aichi accept elderly evacuees.

