N-Box Remains Japan's Best-Selling Car in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s N-Box minivehicle was the best-selling car in Japan for the second straight year in 2023, industry reports showed Thursday.

Sales of the N-Box climbed 14.4 pct from the previous year to 231,385 units, according to the reports released by the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

The N-Box remained popular for its spacious interior and safety assistance technology. Its full renovation after six years contributed to the sales increase.

Toyota Motor Corp.'s Yaris subcompact came second with 194,364 units, showing 15.3 pct growth, followed by Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto minivehicle, with a 47.8 pct increase to 159,392 units.

Nissan Motor Co.'s Sakura minivehicle was the best-selling electric vehicle and placed 36th in the overall rankings, with 37,140 units sold.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]