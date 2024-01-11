Japan Steelmakers to Demand 30,000-Yen Pay-Scale Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Labor unions of Nippon Steel Corp. and other major Japanese steelmakers are considering seeking a monthly pay-scale increase of 30,000 yen, a 49-year high, in this year's "shunto" spring wage talks, officials at the Japan Federation of Basic Industry Workers' Unions said Thursday.

The labor side hopes that the pay hike demand that reflects recent inflation will help to correct wage gaps with other industries.

The federation of labor unions of metalworkers, shipbuilders and others, with some 270,000 members, usually conducts pay talks every two years. In the previous 2022 talks, it requested a monthly pay hike of 3,500 yen each for that year and 2023.

The management side agreed to raise salaries by 3,000 yen for 2022 and 2,000 yen for 2023. But wage gaps with other industries widened because of rapid inflation.

This time, the federation will seek a pay scale hike only for 2024.

