SBI Securities to Get Biz Suspension Order

Tokyo, Jan. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency plans to order SBI Securities Co. to suspend some operations soon for manipulating share prices at initial public offerings, people familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The largest online brokerage house in Japan will likely be barred from soliciting buyers of IPOs. It will also be ordered to enhance its internal control and to regularly report on preventive efforts.

SBI Securities had its Hong Kong arm and business partners ask institutional and individual clients to place buy orders for three IPOs it managed to prevent their opening prices from being lower than their IPO prices.

It is legally prohibited to accept a buy order knowing that it is intended at artificially manipulating share prices.

In December, the Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission recommended the FSA to issue an administrative penalty against SBI Securities.

