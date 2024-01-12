Japan GSDF Vice Chief Visited Yasukuni with Subordinates

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The vice chief of staff of Japan's Ground Self-Defense Force visited war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo on a weekday earlier this week with his subordinates, the Defense Ministry has said.

The ministry is investigating details as the visit may be a violation of an administrative vice minister directive issued in 1974 to prohibit a group visit by SDF members to a religious facility.

Lt. Gen. Hiroki Kobayashi, the vice chief of staff, took an hourly leave on the afternoon of Tuesday, used an official car to go to the Shinto shrine, joined dozens of senior GSDF members there and paid the visit, according to the ministry.

The shrine is regarded as a symbol of Japan's past militarism by neighboring countries such as China and South Korea, as it honors Class-A World War II criminals along with the war dead.

Those who made the visit are members of an aircraft accident investigation commission headed by Kobayashi. They went to the shrine to pray for safety at the start of their work for the year.

