Huge Hidden Income Suspected at Japan LDP Nikai Faction

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party faction led by former Secretary-General Toshihiro Nikai and its members are suspected of failing to report over 200 million yen in fundraising party income, sources said Friday.

Among the members, Nikai and former postdisaster reconstruction minister Katsuei Hirasawa, former top secretary at the faction, are believed to have kept some fundraising party revenues at hand instead of giving the money to the faction.

The faction of the Japanese ruling party sets ticket sales quotas for its member lawmakers depending on the number of times they have been elected and their positions, returning excess revenues to the members, according to the sources.

Over the five years, the Nikai faction returned more than 100 million yen in excess revenues to member lawmakers. But the faction allegedly failed to record the movements of the money in political funds reports.

In addition, some faction members, including Nikai and Hirasawa, are suspected of keeping some excess revenues instead of giving the money to the faction. The total amount is believed to reach some 100 million yen over the five years, the sources said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]