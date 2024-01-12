Man Arrested in Tokyo after Hotel Hostage Incident

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--A man was arrested on Friday after he barricaded himself in a hotel room in Tokyo with a female hostage.

The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department was alerted at around 8:15 a.m. on Friday that a man and a woman had been heard arguing in a room on the fourth floor of a hotel in Tokyo's Taito Ward.

When the police arrived at the scene, the man had already holed himself up in the room. The police rescued the woman who was held hostage three hours later and arrested the man on the spot for alleged confinement.

According to the police, the man is believed to be in his 30s. A box-cutter knife, a club and string were in his possession.

The woman said that she tried to run away but was taken back to the room.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]