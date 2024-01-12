Nippon Steel to Promote Imai to President

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. said Friday that it will promote Executive Vice President Tadashi Imai, 60, to president April 1.

Imai will double as chief operating officer of the major Japanese steelmaker.

Current President Eiji Hashimoto, 68, will become CEO and chairman with the right to represent the company.

The move is intended to rejuvenate the firm's management. Also, Imai and Hashimoto are expected to work together on speeding up the company's business expansion abroad and development of decarbonization technologies.

Imai, who has a technical background, has led the Nippon Steel group's decarbonization by introducing large electric furnaces and developing hydrogen reduction steelmaking technologies. He was also involved in drawing up plans to consolidate the company's steelworks in Japan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]