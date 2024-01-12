Nippon Steel to Promote Veep Imai to Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. said Friday that it has decided to promote Executive Vice President Tadashi Imai, 60, to president April 1.

Current President Eiji Hashimoto, 68, will become chairman with the right to represent the company after a five-year stint as president.

Imai, who has a technical background, showed his leadership in the so-called green transformation field in recent years, promoting decarbonization of the group.

He joined former Nippon Steel Corp. in 1988. After working as executive officer and managing executive officer, he became executive vice president in April 2023.

Hashimoto, who took up his presidency in April 2019, led steel price negotiations with clients. He also went ahead with plans to shut down blast furnaces and introduce electric furnaces as the company faces decreasing steel demand in Japan.

