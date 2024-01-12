23,700 Housing Units Secured for Central Japan Quake Victims

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Some 23,700 units of emergency housing have been secured for people whose homes were damaged by the powerful earthquake that hit central Japan on Jan. 1, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

At a meeting of the government's disaster response headquarters, Kishida instructed relevant ministers to take prompt action so that people who want to move into emergency housing can do so as soon as possible.

He also called for promoting the use of secondary evacuation places, such as hotels, to which evacuees in makeshift shelters can move.

Some 300 units of public housing and 5,500 units of private rental housing have been secured in Ishikawa Prefecture, hit hard by the 7.6-magnitude Noto Peninsula quake.

In the nearby prefectures of Toyama, Fukui and Niigata, some 900 units of public housing and 17,000 units of private rental housing are available.

