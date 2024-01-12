Japan Defense Ministry Probing Yasukuni Visit by GSDF Members

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Defense Minister Minoru Kihara said Friday that his ministry is investigating a visit by Self-Defense Forces members to war-related Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo.

The ministry is examining whether the visit went against a vice minister directive that bans group visits by SDF members to religious facilities, Kihara told a press conference.

"The matter will be dealt with strictly based on the facts that come to light," he said.

Referring to the constitutional separation of politics and religion, Kihara said that SDF members should avoid doing anything that causes misunderstanding.

Hiroki Kobayashi, vice chief of staff of the Ground Self-Defense Force, took time off to make the visit to the Shinto shrine on Tuesday afternoon, using an official car and joining dozens of senior GSDF members there, according to the ministry.

