Construction of Temporary Housing Starts after Central Japan Quake

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Construction of temporary housing units began on Friday in Wajima and Suzu, two cities in the central Japan prefecture of Ishikawa that were hit especially hard by a massive earthquake that rocked the area on New Year's Day.

According to the Ishikawa prefectural government, construction started on the day to build 50 temporary homes in Wajima and 65 in Suzu.

Preparations are also underway to build a total of 60 such housing units in the Ishikawa towns of Noto and Anamizu.

The magnitude-7.6 earthquake that hit the Noto Peninsula on Jan. 1 resulted in over 23,000 people living as evacuees at schools and other facilities as of Thursday.

The death toll from the earthquake, which registered up to 7, the highest level on Japan's seismic intensity scale, reached 215 in Ishikawa Prefecture, including 14 who died due to indirect causes related to the disaster, the prefectural government said Friday.

