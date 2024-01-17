150-Yr-Old Sake Brewer at A Loss after Earthquake Devastation

Newsfrom Japan

Wajima, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 17 (Jiji Press)--Ryotaro Nakashima, the 35-year-old owner of a long-established sake brewer devastated by the Jan. 1 earthquake that struck central Japan, has mixed feelings about rebuilding his business.

Nakashima is the eighth-generation owner and "toji" master brewer of Nakashima Shuzoten in the city of Wajima, Ishikawa Prefecture, that has been in business for more than 150 years.

Its key brewing building, reconstructed after it was destroyed by an earthquake 17 years ago, collapsed again in the 7.6-magnitude New Year's Day quake. Wajima is one of the municipalities hit hardest by the latest temblor.

"I want to make sake, but I wonder if there's any point in doing business here if there's going to be yet another earthquake," Nakashima said.

About nine years ago, Nakashima succeeded his father, Koji, the seventh-generation owner, who died suddenly at age 60. Nakashima was 26 at the time.

