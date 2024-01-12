SBI Securities Gets Partial Biz Suspension Order

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s Financial Services Agency on Friday ordered SBI Securities Co. to suspend some operations for manipulating share prices at initial public offerings.

The largest online brokerage house in the country was given until Feb. 13 to report on a business improvement plan that includes enhanced internal controls and clarifies management responsibility.

The orders were issued under the financial instruments and exchange act.

For a week starting Friday, SBI Securities is banned from accepting IPO share trading orders that involve its own solicitation on the day of an IPO.

But the ban is unlikely to affect SBI Securities’ business as no IPOs are scheduled for the period. FSA officials said that the penalties will have a certain effect as they force the company to focus on crafting a business improvement plan.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]