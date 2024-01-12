Ohtani Meets U.S. Ambassador in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani has met with U.S. Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel in Tokyo.

The ambassador posted Thursday on X, formerly Twitter, about the meeting at the embassy, where he gave Ohtani a huge cutout of a pretend U.S. visa for the Japanese two-way star's beloved dog Decoy.

In return, Ohtani presented the ambassador with an autographed Los Angeles Dodgers jersey. He recently moved to the Dodgers from the Los Angeles Angels.

"Thrilled to meet trailblazing two-time MLB MVP Ohtani-san again-my lucky day. Maybe next time I'll be fortunate enough to meet his MVPup, Decoy-this 'visa' should help?" Emanuel said in the post.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]