One-Third in Japan Unware of Russia's Illegal Occupation of Isles

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--About a third of people in Japan are not aware that Russia illegally occupies four northwestern Pacific islands at the center of a territorial dispute between Tokyo and Moscow, a Japanese government survey showed Friday.

The survey by the Cabinet Office found that 35 pct of respondents are unaware of the illegal occupation of the islands located off the eastern coast of Japan's northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

Nearly 50 pct of respondents aged 39 or younger are not aware of the situation, the survey showed. "Young generations have a low level of awareness," a government official said, underscoring the need to step up social media campaigns to raise awareness among them.

The survey found that 10 pct of respondents said they are familiar with the situation involving the islands known as Northern Territories in Japan and that 54.1 pct said they know about it to some extent.

According to the survey, 0.6 pct said they do not know the term Northern Territories.

