Jetstar Japan Suspends All Takeoffs after System Glitch

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan has suspended all takeoffs due to a system glitch, with no prospect of resumption in sight, company officials said Friday.

The system failure, which occurred around 3:50 p.m. Friday, does not affect landings of planes already in the air, the officials said.

The glitch occurred in the airline’s system for checking the performance of planes before flights, by entering aircraft weight, weather and other data.

