Jetstar Japan Briefly Suspends Takeoffs after System Glitch

Tokyo, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Low-cost carrier Jetstar Japan temporarily suspended all takeoffs of domestic flights due to a system glitch on Friday, company officials said.

The system failure occurred around 3:50 p.m., causing the airline to cancel 17 flights. About 2,600 people were affected.

The company resumed takeoffs gradually after the system was restored around 7:30 p.m.

The glitch occurred in the airline’s system for checking the performance of planes before flights, by entering aircraft weight, weather and other data.

Jetstar Japan operates 17 domestic routes linking 15 cities in Japan and four international routes linking Japan with three cities overseas. The international flights were not affected.

