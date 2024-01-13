Japan Post Bank Announces 1st Time Deposit Rate Hike in 16 Years

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japan Post Bank has said it will raise its five-year deposit rate from the current 0.002 pct to 0.070 pct on Monday, reflecting a rise in long-term government bond yields after monetary policy tweaks by the Bank of Japan.

This is the first interest rate hike for time deposits by Japan Post Bank since June 2007, before the country's postal privatization.

The move comes after major Japanese banks raised their time deposit rates last autumn.

Japan Post Bank will leave its interest rates on deposits with other fixed terms unchanged.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]