Kamikawa, Blinken Agree to Cooperate for Kishida's U.S. Visit

Washington, Jan. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed Friday to work closely for the success of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's state visit to the United States, planned for early March.

During their one-hour meeting in Washington, the top Japanese and U.S. diplomats also agreed to cooperate in dealing with China. They affirmed the importance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and called for a peaceful resolution of tensions across the strait.

This is Kamikawa's first visit to Washington since becoming foreign minister in September last year.

Kishida's upcoming state visit "will be very valuable in terms of deepening close cooperation between Japan and the United States in all fields," Kamikawa told reporters.

Also at the meeting, Kamikawa and Blinken agreed to deal with North Korea's continued missile development through bilateral cooperation and through trilateral cooperation with South Korea.

