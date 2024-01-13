British Fashion Brand Files Lawsuit over Asahi "Super Dry" Logo

Newsfrom Japan

London, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--British fashion brand Superdry PLC has sued British soccer team Manchester City over the team's sportswear, which features the logo of sponsor Asahi Breweries Ltd.'s flagship Super Dry beer, according to local media reports.

The fashion brand reportedly filed the lawsuit in December, claiming that the Japanese beer's logo constitutes trademark infringement. It argued that ordinary consumers could confuse the sportswear bearing the logo with its products.

The fashion brand is demanding that Manchester City stop using the logo, and is also seeking financial compensation.

Superdry is known for its logos using Japanese words, such as "boken damashii," or spirit of adventure, and "kyokudo kanso," or extremely dry.

