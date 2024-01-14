Kamikawa Emerges as Candidate to Succeed PM Kishida

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa is emerging as a candidate to succeed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, whose cabinet is facing sluggish approval ratings.

Since Kamikawa took office in September, her reputation has been gradually bolstered by her energetic foreign visits. Some in the ruling parties expect her to become the country's first female prime minister.

In Washington on Friday, Kamikawa met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. She told reporters later that she and Blinken agreed that their countries will work together to maintain and strengthen the free and open international order based on the rule of law.

Prior to the U.S. trip, the top Japanese diplomat visited Ukraine and had talks with her Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, under an air raid alert. "She was keeping a firm attitude without being nervous," a senior official of her ministry said.

In a Jiji Press survey in December, Kamikawa was named by 3.1 pct of respondents as the Liberal Democratic Party member who is most fit to become prime minister. She ranked sixth, behind former LDP Secretary-General Shigeru Ishiba and others, but ahead of Kishida, who was named by only 1.6 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]