Kishida to Visit Quake-Hit Ishikawa on Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 13 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will visit Ishikawa Prefecture on Sunday to inspect the aftermath of the powerful earthquake that struck the central Japan prefecture on New Year's Day, the government said Saturday.

It will be Kishida's first trip to the prefecture since the quake. He is expected to visit an evacuation center in the city of Wajima and other locations.

The prime minister apparently hopes to gain a first-hand understanding of the needs of the affected areas and use the information to support affected people and improve the environment at evacuation centers, as well as for future restoration and reconstruction efforts.

Kishida was initially scheduled to travel to Ishikawa on Saturday, but the trip was delayed due to weather conditions.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]