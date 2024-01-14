Japan to Further Deepen Ties with Taiwan under New Leader

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japan will work to further deepen its cooperation and exchanges with Taiwan after the self-governing island elected its new leader on Saturday, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa has said in a statement.

The top Japanese diplomat issued the statement Saturday night after Lai Ching-te, currently Taiwan's vice president from the ruling Democratic Progressive Party, won the presidential election.

"Taiwan is an extremely crucial partner and an important friend" of Japan as they share "fundamental values" and enjoy "close economic relations and people-to-people exchanges," Kamikawa said.

She expressed hope that "the issue surrounding Taiwan will be resolved peacefully through dialogue."

The Japanese government was closely watching the Taiwanese presidential election because of its potential impact on the situation in East Asia. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida repeatedly said that the election could be a turning point for the next decade.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]