Taiwan's President-Elect Voices Hope to Upgrade Ties with Japan

Taipei, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te said Sunday that he hopes to concretely upgrade the multifaceted cooperation between Taiwan and Japan.

Lai made the remarks during a meeting with Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association chairman Mitsuo Ohashi at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's headquarters in Taipei. The association is Japan's de facto embassy to the self-governing island.

Lai reiterated his emphasis on Taiwan's relationship with Japan at the meeting, held a day after he won Saturday's presidential election.

According to the DPP, Lai stressed that Japan is a very close democratic partner of Taiwan, and conveyed his intention to deepen cooperation in many areas, including economy, trade and environment.

