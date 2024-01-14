Taiwan's President-Elect Voices Hope to Upgrade Ties with Japan
Taipei, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te said Sunday that he hopes to concretely upgrade the multifaceted cooperation between Taiwan and Japan.
Lai made the remarks during a meeting with Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association chairman Mitsuo Ohashi at the ruling Democratic Progressive Party's headquarters in Taipei. The association is Japan's de facto embassy to the self-governing island.
Lai reiterated his emphasis on Taiwan's relationship with Japan at the meeting, held a day after he won Saturday's presidential election.
According to the DPP, Lai stressed that Japan is a very close democratic partner of Taiwan, and conveyed his intention to deepen cooperation in many areas, including economy, trade and environment.
