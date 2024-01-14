N. Korea Fires Ballistic Missile into Sea of Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Seoul, Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--North Korea fired a ballistic missile into the Sea of Japan on Sunday, according to South Korea's military.

Japan's Defense Ministry also said that a possible ballistic missile was launched from North Korea.

This is believed to be North Korea's first ballistic missile launch since it fired the new Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile on Dec. 18.

