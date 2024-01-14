State to Cover Restoration Work in Areas Hit by Noto Peninsula Quake

Newsfrom Japan

Kanazawa, Ishikawa Pref., Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Sunday revealed a plan to shortly designate the Noto Peninsula earthquake that occurred on New Year's Day as an extraordinary disaster under the large-scale disaster reconstruction law.

The designation will allow the central government to carry out work on behalf of local governments in disaster areas to restore bridges, roads, and river and port infrastructure.

"We are determined to do all we can for the affected areas and people," Kishida told reporters at the Ishikawa prefectural government office after receiving a 15-point written request, including financial aid, from Ishikawa Governor Hiroshi Hase.

The prime minister also said that the government will decide by the end of this month to use more than 100 billion yen from budget reserves to respond to the major disaster.

In the central Japan prefecture, the death toll from the 7.6-magnitude earthquake rose to 221 as of 2 p.m. Sunday, including 13 deaths from indirect causes. Meanwhile, 24 people are still missing.

