Man Shot Dead at Starbucks Outlet in Ehime Pref.
Matsuyama, Ehime Pref., Jan. 14 (Jiji Press)--A 49-year-old man was shot in the chest with an apparent gun at a Starbucks outlet in a shopping mall in the western Japan city of Shikokuchuo, Ehime Prefecture, around 4 p.m. Sunday, and was confirmed dead after being rushed to a hospital, according to local police.
The Ehime prefectural police department is searching for another middle-aged man, who fled the shooting scene after the incident.
The Aeon Town Kawanoe shopping facility is located about 3 kilometers east of JR Iyo-Mishima Station.
